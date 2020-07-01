Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

243 get learner’s licence online

Hindu Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
MVD to conduct test on all days from 7 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Learner’s licence test to go online soon

 First step of plan to make available all MVD services online in two months
Hindu

How to Drive Safely with Family and Friends

 Time to time our aDriving reminds all road users to drive safely. It's great! if you are a defensive motorist and drive responsibly. Hundreds even thousands of...
WorldNews


Tweets about this