Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Stanford announced Wednesday that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions. […] 👓 View full article