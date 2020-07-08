'It's not about the First Amendment': Trump family lawyer argues to block Mary Trump's book

Indians have done their best to respond to China's aggressive actions: Mike Pompeo



Speaking on India-China border tensions, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said, "I have spoken with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar a number of times about this. Chinese took incredibly aggressive actions and Indians have done their best to respond to that. There aren't many neighbours that can satisfactorily say that they know where their sovereignty ends and the Chinese Communist Party will respect that. That is certainly true now for people of Bhutan. The world must come together to respond to this. This increasing revisionist effort that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is engaged in is something that President Trump has taken incredibly seriously." He further said, "World has seen true colours of Chinese Communist Party and I am convinced more than ever that free people of the world will come to understand the threat. The impact General Secy Xi Jinping has on the world is not good for free and democracy loving people."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31 Published on January 1, 1970