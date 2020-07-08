Global  

'It's not about the First Amendment': Trump family lawyer argues to block Mary Trump's book

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Mary Trump's excoriating book on President Trump is already out the door but her family still seeks to stop it. "It's not about the First Amendment."
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs

Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs 00:48

 Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle, President Trump, isn’t due out until next week, but details from it are already making headlines.

Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Mother of Donald Trump

A bizarre White House dinner with Donald Trump and more cringeworthy moments from Mary Trump's book

 Mary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."
USATODAY.com

4 things to know about the tell-all-book by President Trump's niece

 President Trump's niece, Mary Trump, will release her tell-all-book on July 14. Here are some of the most notable excerpts.
USATODAY.com

Five shocking passages in Mary Trump's tell-all book

 Mr Trump allegedly cheated his way into university and cannot "experience the entire spectrum of human emotion".
BBC News

'Far beyond garden-variety narcissism.' Book by Trump's niece paints him habitual liar and inept

 "This is far beyond garden-variety narcissism," Mary Trump writes, describing President Trump has having a fragile ego "that must be bolstered every..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

