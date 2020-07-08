Global  

Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies after cabinet meeting

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Amadou Gon Coulibaly was a favourite to succeed Alassane Ouattara as president in October's elections.
Sahel crisis: UN expected to announce urgent appeal [Video]

Sahel crisis: UN expected to announce urgent appeal

What started off as an armed rebellion in northern Mali in 2013 has now spread beyond the Sahel into Togo and Ivory Coast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Amadou Gon Coulibaly Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast (2017-2020)


Alassane Ouattara Alassane Ouattara President of the Ivory Coast (2010–present)

