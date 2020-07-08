|
Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies after cabinet meeting
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Amadou Gon Coulibaly was a favourite to succeed Alassane Ouattara as president in October's elections.
Ivory Coast Country in West Africa
Sahel crisis: UN expected to announce urgent appeal
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published
Amadou Gon Coulibaly Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast (2017-2020)
Alassane Ouattara President of the Ivory Coast (2010–present)
