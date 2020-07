Judge dismisses GM’s bribery lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed General Motors’ lawsuit alleging that rival Fiat Chrysler paid off union leaders to get better contract terms than GM. In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Borman wrote that GM’s alleged injuries were not caused by FCA violating federal racketeering laws. He wrote that […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this