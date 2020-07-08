|
Network: Shepard Smith joins CNBC for weeknight news program
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith will join CNBC for a weeknight program, the network announced Wednesday. “The News with Shepard Smith” will feature “fact-based storytelling,” the network said, and put Smith back in the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot where he was during the early part of his career […]
