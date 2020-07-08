Global  

US surpasses three million coronavirus cases

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Despite surges in new infections, the White House wants to press forward with school reopenings.
 The number of reported coronavirus cases nationwide is rapidly approaching 3 million. Despite those numbers, President Trump is praising US efforts.

Schools 'must fully open': White House [Video]

Top Trump administration health and education officials on Wednesday pushed for schools to 'fully open' in the fall with CDC Director Robert Redfield saying it would be 'very disappointing' to him if schools used the CDC guidelines as a rationale not to reopen.

Grave Shortages of Protective Gear Flare Again as Covid Cases Surge

 Five months into the pandemic, the U.S. still hasn’t solved the problem. The dearth of supplies is affecting a broad array of health facilities, renewing pleas..
NYTimes.com

Army Officer Who Clashed With Trump Over Impeachment Set to Retire

 The White House had made clear to Pentagon officials that President Trump did not want to see Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman promoted.
NYTimes.com

A bizarre White House dinner with Donald Trump and more cringeworthy moments from Mary Trump's book

 Mary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."
USATODAY.com

Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough' President Donald Trump tweeted his sentiments about the guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

A crisis unfolding in Senegal, the World Food Programme warns 130 million people are facing starvation because of the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic is once again surging out of control, rising in a majority of states. Health experts are warning that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day. Meanwhile,..

Trump says Kanye West White House bid 'interesting'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that rapper Kanye West's declaration that he is running for president was "very interesting."
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comMediaiteNew Zealand HeraldRIA Nov.

What Is Mexico's President Likely To Gain From His White House Trip?

 Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador meets President Trump at the White House on Wednesday. It's a visit that gives each leader the chance to change...
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteBBC NewsRIA Nov.

Fox's Kilmeade Smacks Down White House Spokesman's Claim Americans are 'Better Off' Now: 'You Can't Really Say That'

 Fox News' Brian Kilmeade rained on Hogan Gidley's parade on Wednesday when the White House deputy press secretary tried to claim life is "undoubtedly" better...
Mediaite


