|
US surpasses three million coronavirus cases
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Despite surges in new infections, the White House wants to press forward with school reopenings.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Schools 'must fully open': White House
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:36Published
Grave Shortages of Protective Gear Flare Again as Covid Cases SurgeFive months into the pandemic, the U.S. still hasn’t solved the problem. The dearth of supplies is affecting a broad array of health facilities, renewing pleas..
NYTimes.com
Army Officer Who Clashed With Trump Over Impeachment Set to RetireThe White House had made clear to Pentagon officials that President Trump did not want to see Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman promoted.
NYTimes.com
A bizarre White House dinner with Donald Trump and more cringeworthy moments from Mary Trump's bookMary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this