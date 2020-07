Spurs’ Patty Mills donating $1 million to fight racism Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Patty Mills will play in the NBA restart, and the San Antonio guard said Wednesday that the reason why he’s decided to participate is so he can give just over $1 million of his salary to causes in his native Australia devoted to fighting racism. The exact amount, Mills said, for the Spurs’ eight remaining […] 👓 View full article

