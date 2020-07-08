Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivy League cancels sports for this fall in what could be barometer for college football amid COVID-19 pandemic

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The league also announced that no winter sports would start before Jan. 1, which would include men's and women's basketball and hockey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Ivy League Cancel Sports Until January

Ivy League Cancel Sports Until January 00:35

 Ivy League school officials have said all sports are canceled until at least January. The move to scrap games and matches in the fall is due to coronavirus realities. It would be a challenge but the Ivy League could also move its football season to the spring of 2021. “You can’t move all the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ivy League Ivy League Athletic conference of eight American universities

U.S. Senator calls on college conferences to follow Ivy League in not having football this fall

 Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.,called the Ivy League's decision to not play football this fall "absolutely right on moral and health grounds."
USATODAY.com

USMCA trade pact, Facebook audit, Ivy League sports: 5 things you need to know Wednesday

 President Trump and Mexico's president will celebrate the trade deal, Facebook's civil rights audit comes out and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Butler High School Beginning Football Practices [Video]

Reporter Update: Butler High School Beginning Football Practices

KDKA's Nicole Ford reports from Butler High School where some practices for fall sports are starting back up with restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:44Published
Shannon Sharpe: It will be virtually impossible for the NFL to play in an isolated bubble [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: It will be virtually impossible for the NFL to play in an isolated bubble

The NFL’s chief medical officer has responded to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s concerns and suggestion that the league keep its players in a bubble. Dr. Allen Sills acknowledged the league knows it is a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:02Published
UK minister says watch Premier League from home as games resume [Video]

UK minister says watch Premier League from home as games resume

Britain's sports minister says soccer fans should watch Premier League matches from home as the season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic halted it just over three months ago.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic
FOX Sports Also reported by •ESPNUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesDenver PostDelawareonlineazcentral.com

College Sports Falling Victim To Coronavirus And Financial Stresses

 The Ivy League has put all sports on hold until at least January, while Stanford plans to discontinue 11 of its 36 varsity programs after this academic year.
NPR

Ivy League cancels sports for this fall in what could be barometer for college football amid COVID-19 pandemic

 The league also announced that no winter sports would start before Jan. 1, which would include men's and women's basketball and hockey.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this