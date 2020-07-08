|
Ivy League cancels sports for this fall in what could be barometer for college football amid COVID-19 pandemic
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The league also announced that no winter sports would start before Jan. 1, which would include men's and women's basketball and hockey.
Ivy League Athletic conference of eight American universities
U.S. Senator calls on college conferences to follow Ivy League in not having football this fallSen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.,called the Ivy League's decision to not play football this fall "absolutely right on moral and health grounds."
USATODAY.com
USMCA trade pact, Facebook audit, Ivy League sports: 5 things you need to know WednesdayPresident Trump and Mexico's president will celebrate the trade deal, Facebook's civil rights audit comes out and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
