|
Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend, a representative for the actor and filmmaker confirmed Wednesday. “I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral,” Perry said in a statement […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this