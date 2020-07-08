Global  

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend, a representative for the actor and filmmaker confirmed Wednesday. “I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral,” Perry said in a statement […]
