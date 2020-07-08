AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () The Ivy League on Wednesday became the first Division I conference to say it will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The league left open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if the outbreak is better controlled […]
The Las Vegas Aviators' season could be in jeopardy, according to a new report from ESPN. An MLB insider is reporting hundreds of minor league baseball players were cut this week and hundreds more are..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22Published