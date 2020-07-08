Global  

Brazil: Bolsonaro reportedly uses homophobic slur to mock masks

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Brazil: Bolsonaro reportedly uses homophobic slur to mock masksTop broadsheet says president taunted staffers wearing masks to protect against Covid-19 by claiming they were ‘for fairies’ One day after announcing he had tested positive for coronavirus Jair Bolsonaro has come under fire for allegedly using homophobic language to mock the use of face masks. The...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: Karnataka, Telangana emerging as fresh hot spots

Covid-19: Karnataka, Telangana emerging as fresh hot spots 05:23

 Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, how Karnataka and Telangana are emerging as fresh hot spots, masks & sanitisers removed from essentials’ list, Brazil President...

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

In Brazil, Fraud Investigations Are Multiplying As Quickly As COVID-19 Is Spreading [Video]

In Brazil, Fraud Investigations Are Multiplying As Quickly As COVID-19 Is Spreading

Brazil's novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases are surging by the tens of thousands each day. What's more, CNN reports the country is contending with a parallel outbreak -- a flurry of corruption investigations. The two issues collide because the investigations involve the alleged misuse of public money rapidly shelled out for COVID-19 emergency procurement. The nearly 1,500 investigations have reached all levels of government, including three state governors.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns [Video]

Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns

Environmentalists in Brazil are denouncing an acceleration of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest that they say is directly linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published
Coronavirus in Brazil: Copacabana's beach filled with symbolic graves [Video]

Coronavirus in Brazil: Copacabana's beach filled with symbolic graves

Activists turned Brazil’s most iconic tourist spot into a mock cemetery to memorialise those who died of COVID-19.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published
Mexico president clashes with governors on reopening [Video]

Mexico president clashes with governors on reopening

Mexico is the second worst-affected country by coronavirus in Latin America after Brazil.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro [Video]

Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro

Thousands protest in Brazil, as anger over racism and the handling of the COVID-19 crisis spills into the streets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars [Video]

Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars

Accusing WHO of 'ideological bias', Bolsonaro says he may follow US president's footsteps and leave the UN health body.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published
Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Brazil coronavirus: Bolsonaro's cabinet gets tested

 A number of senior ministers are getting tested after President Jair Bolsonaro became ill.
BBC News

Brazil's Bolsonaro tested again for coronavirus after reportedly exhibiting symptoms

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus, after local media reported he had symptoms associated with...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Al JazeeraWorldNewsDeutsche WelleNYTimes.comSeattle TimesBBC NewsFOXNews.comNaturalNews.com

Bolsonaro Takes New Covid Test After Attending July 4 Lunch Without Mask

 President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil said he would take another test for the coronavirus after a news report indicated he had developed symptoms of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.com

Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virus

Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virus RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with...
WorldNews


