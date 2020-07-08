|
Brazil: Bolsonaro reportedly uses homophobic slur to mock masks
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Top broadsheet says president taunted staffers wearing masks to protect against Covid-19 by claiming they were ‘for fairies’ One day after announcing he had tested positive for coronavirus Jair Bolsonaro has come under fire for allegedly using homophobic language to mock the use of face masks. The...
