Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to join CNBC as host of 'The News with Shepard Smith'
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Shepard Smith has found a new home since his stunning departure from Fox News last year. Here are the details of his new CNBC show.
Shepard Smith American television news anchor
CNBC American television business news channel
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
