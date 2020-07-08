Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to join CNBC as host of 'The News with Shepard Smith'

Instacart And DoorDash Raise Money



CNBC reports that Instacart is raising $225 million. That boosts its valuation from $8 billion in 2018 to $13.7 billion. The company plans to use these new funds to support its partner grocers and shoppers, who fulfill orders for customers. They are also planning to improve conditions for its shoppers. DoorDash is also close to raising funds at a $15 billion valuation. DoorDash was valued at around $13 billion in 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal.

