You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nearly One-Third Of Children Tested In Florida Have COVID-19. DeSantis Wants Them All Back In School



Of all the children in Florida who have been tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, nearly one-third of them have tested positive. The data from the state’s Department of Health comes amid highly.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 4 hours ago Kern County Health Department Coronavirus Update: July 16, 2020



Kern County Health Department is holding an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:21 Published 6 hours ago 1 Resident Death Reported After Coronavirus Outbreak At Woodland Congregate Care Facility



Yolo County public health officials say one person has died after an outbreak of coronavirus at a Woodland care facility. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:31 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this