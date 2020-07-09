Global  

César Duarte: Fugitive Mexican ex-governor arrested in Miami

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
César Duarte fled Mexico in 2018 after being accused of embezzling millions to fund a lavish lifestyle.
