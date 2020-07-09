César Duarte: Fugitive Mexican ex-governor arrested in Miami

Why A Heat Advisory Might Not Be Issued, Even If The Temperature's Broken All Records



Miami hasn't had just one hot day this year, but rather weeks and weeks of intense heat. In fact, CNN reports seven of the 10 hottest weeks on record have occurred this year -- and temperatures usually don't peak until the beginning of August. On Tuesday, the temperature at Miami International Airport reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit, but no heat advisories or excessive heat warnings were issued.

