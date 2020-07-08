|
Javicia Leslie to become TV's first Black Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose in CW series
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Javicia Leslie will succeed Ruby Rose as the superhero title character of CW's 'Batwoman,' although she will have a different non-superhero alter ego.
