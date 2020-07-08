Javicia Leslie to become TV's first Black Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose in CW series

Ruby Rose Is Leaving 'Batwoman' After One Season



Ruby Rose has announced she will be leaving her groundbreaking role on “Batwoman”. According to HuffPost, Rose has made the surprising decision after just one season. Rose said; "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved". She hasn't indicated why she is leaving the CW show. Some have suggested the parting was mutual and is not related to a stunt injury she recently suffered.

