Agent: RB Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert requested a trade from the team after being unable to renegotiate his contract. Agent Brett Tessler made the request public on Wednesday after talks with the 49ers failed to lead to a new deal to replace the three-year contract Mostert signed in 2019 when he was still […] 👓 View full article

