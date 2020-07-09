Rare gorillas in Nigeria captured on camera with babies Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dakar, Senegal – Conservationists have captured the first images of a group of rare Cross River gorillas with multiple babies in Nigeria 's Mbe mountains, proof that the subspecies once feared to be extinct is reproducing amid protection efforts. Only around 300 Cross River gorillas were known to be alive at one point in the isolated mountainous region in Nigeria and Cameroon , according to the Wildlife Conservation Society , which captured the camera trap images in May. More color images were recovered last month. This photo taken by a camera trap shows a group of Cross River gorillas in the Mbe Mountains of Nigeria on Monday, June 22, 2020. (Photo: AP)


