|
Rare gorillas in Nigeria captured on camera with babies
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Dakar, Senegal – Conservationists have captured the first images of a group of rare Cross River gorillas with multiple babies in Nigeria’s Mbe mountains, proof that the subspecies once feared to be extinct is reproducing amid protection efforts. Only around 300 Cross River gorillas were known to be alive at one point in the isolated mountainous region in Nigeria and Cameroon, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society, which captured the camera trap images in May. More color images were recovered last month. This photo taken by a camera trap shows a group of Cross River gorillas in the Mbe Mountains of Nigeria on Monday, June 22, 2020. (Photo: AP) John Oates, professor emeritus at the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa
Domestic flights take off in Africa's biggest economy
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
How the US caught flashy Nigerian Instagrammers 'with $40m'Dubai has extradited "mrwoodbery" and "hushpuppi" to the US to face cyber money fraud charges.
BBC News
Katsina: The motorcycle bandits terrorising northern NigeriaInsecurity has worsened in the north-west as kidnapping for ransom becomes a lucrative trade.
BBC News
The Nigerian Email Scammer Who Stole Millions From Premier League Club, NY Law Firm, BanksRamon Olorunwa Abbas, who went by the name Ray Hushpuppi, made no secret of his extraordinary wealth. On an Instagram account with 2.3 million followers, he..
WorldNews
Dakar Capital of Senegal
Senegal Country on the coast of West Africa
Senegal eases COVID-19 restrictions as food crisis looms
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
Senegal's football hero: Sadio Mane role model in his country
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28Published
#AfricaForBlackLives gives BLM voice to Africans
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Senegalese worried over Chinese companies' fishing licences
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Wildlife Conservation Society wildlife conservation society, United States
Giant softshell turtles return to the wild
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
John Oates American musician and member of Hall & Oates
Cameroon Country on the west coast of Africa
Cameroon: Gov't criticised for reopening schools, airports
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published
Mbe Mountains Community Forest
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this