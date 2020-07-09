Global  

Coronavirus surge in Tulsa ‘more than likely’ linked to Trump rally

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A surge in coronavirus cases in and around Tulsa, Oklahoma, is probably connected to the campaign rally President Donald Trump held there last month, the city’s top health official said Wednesday. Tulsa County reported 206 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 261 — a record high — Monday, and Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa […]
