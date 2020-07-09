Global  

Close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey killed while trying to flee from custody, says UP police

Hindu Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Kartikeya alias Prabhat was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he tried to flee from police custody, according to the ADG.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF 01:31

 Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital. Two...

