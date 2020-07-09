Trump's rally 'likely' contributed to corona spike in Tulsa
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Health officials say President Donald Trump's Tulsa rally has "likely" contributed to the surge in the county's COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the US has posted the biggest daily increase in cases reported by any country.
That Donald Trump rally inside Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 20th has resulted in what many feared. The president and his re-election campaign ignored the risks of COVID-19 to hold their rally. The team was repeatedly warned about a potential coronavirus spike for the city, says Gimodo. Tulsa...
Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41Published