Trump's rally 'likely' contributed to coronavirus spike in Tulsa

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Health officials say President Donald Trump's Tulsa rally has "likely" contributed to the surge in the county's COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the US has posted the biggest daily increase in cases reported by any country.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge

Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge 00:36

 That Donald Trump rally inside Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 20th has resulted in what many feared. The president and his re-election campaign ignored the risks of COVID-19 to hold their rally. The team was repeatedly warned about a potential coronavirus spike for the city, says Gimodo. Tulsa...

