Trump's rally 'likely' contributed to coronavirus spike in Tulsa

Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19



Roughly two weeks ago, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at an indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which 6,200 people attended. Now, CNN reports Tulsa is experiencing a surge in novel.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 6 hours ago

Some In NH Want Masks To Be Mandatory At Upcoming Trump Rally



Some voters are concerns about the lasting impact the rally could have on Portsmouth residents. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:14 Published 1 day ago