Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Hindu Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya
News video: UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF 01:31

 Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital. Two...

Breaking: UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

 After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
DNA


