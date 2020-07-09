ramesh jalihal RT @PadmajaJoshi: Moron who wrote Facebook post trying to paint Vikas Dubey as some kind of caste hero is booked and jailed. Good, none of… 21 seconds ago

Rahul S Mulik (राहुल सं. मुळीक) Now, gangster vikas dubey is arrested. Max Hindus are happy with that will not try to justify his crimes 40 seconds ago

Sakshi RT @PTI_News: Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, arrested in Ujjain: Offic… 43 seconds ago

Swapnil Salavi RT @ndtv: UP gangster #VikasDubey, on the run, arrested at Madhya Pradesh temple https://t.co/n85azyPuFu https://t.co/sPtvMdockf 46 seconds ago

prakash Mehra Gangster Vikas_Dubey arrested in Ujjain. The question is how did he cross the boundaries of so many states from Utt… https://t.co/OFIfYwkPca 56 seconds ago

The South Indian Post Kanpur encounter main accused gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in MP’s Ujjain read more @ https://t.co/VYC41jWRWF https://t.co/BUHCXBpTOt 1 minute ago

Santosh Jha RT @indiatvnews: Chase ends, Vikas Dubey arrested: What we know so far #VikasDubey #VikasDubeyArrested #KanpurEncounter #KanpurEncounterCa… 1 minute ago