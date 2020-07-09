Australia suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Australia has suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong over China's new security law. The country has updated the travel warning for its nationals in Hong Kong, urging them to "reconsider" their stay.
TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy.
The legislation passed the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress by a...