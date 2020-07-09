Global  

Australia suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Australia has suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong over China's new security law. The country has updated the travel warning for its nationals in Hong Kong, urging them to "reconsider" their stay.
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law 01:21

 TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy. The legislation passed the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress by a...

