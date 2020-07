Female Mountie keeps her job after groping a fellow B.C. officer twice Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

A B.C. Mountie who fondled the genitals of one of her fellow constables, groped his thigh and made inappropriate sexual comments to him has lost 20 days of pay and 10 vacation days. 👓 View full article

