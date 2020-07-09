Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The court will test claims from President Trump's lawyers he enjoys total immunity while in office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage

U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage 01:18

 Employers may be allowed to opt out of covering workers' contraception coverage, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump Administration had authority to grant broad exemptions. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

SCOTUS Guts Obamacare Contraception Mandate [Video]

SCOTUS Guts Obamacare Contraception Mandate

The Supreme Court sided with employers who refuse to provide no-cost birth control to women as part of their health insurance. Business Insider said this is a historic victory for the Trump Administration. The 7-2 decision is a crushing blow to President Obama's Affordable Care Act, which included the "contraceptive mandate." The Trump Administration has worked to roll back the requirement since 2017.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Supreme Court Lets Employers Opt Out of Providing Free Birth Control

 The justices upheld regulations from the Trump administration that allowed employers with religious objections to decline to provide contraception coverage.
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court upholds autonomy of religious employers in employment discrimination cases

 Under a so-called ministerial exception, religious employers have been granted autonomy over their workers that is not available to other employers.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president [Video]

Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president

President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished partner and claimed the countries’ economic and security ties were reaching new heights.Mr Trump’s warm words were in stark contrast to the days when he called Mexicans “rapists” and railed against migrants entering the United States illegally.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published
Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump [Video]

Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump

The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Naya Rivera search, Trump's tax returns, Berman's testimony: 5 things to know Thursday

 The search for actress Naya Rivera will resume, The Supreme Court decision on Trump's tax returns is expected and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Supreme Court Expected To Issue Ruling On Trump's Taxes [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court Expected To Issue Ruling On Trump's Taxes

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on President Donald Trump's tax records Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published
Pa. Attorney General Vows To 'Continue This Battle' Following Supreme Court's Contraception Ruling [Video]

Pa. Attorney General Vows To 'Continue This Battle' Following Supreme Court's Contraception Ruling

KDKA's Jon Delano has more on the Supreme Court has upheld Trump administration rules allowing some employers to refuse to provide free contraceptive coverage on religious grounds.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:04Published
Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage [Video]

Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage

Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage The Supreme Court upheld a Trump administration regulation allowing employers with religious objections to opt out of birth..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns

 The court will test claims from President Trump's lawyers he enjoys total immunity while in office.
BBC News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this