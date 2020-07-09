ENG vs WI 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport again in Southampton as England take on West Indies on Day 2?
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () The first Test of their three-match series between England and West Indies saw rains causing a stop-start-stop cricket. Stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the..
