Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ENG vs WI 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport again in Southampton as England take on West Indies on Day 2?

DNA Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The first Test of their three-match series between England and West Indies saw rains causing a stop-start-stop cricket. Stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?

England v West Indies: How do the captains compare? 00:50

 England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain. We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport [Video]

Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport

England Cricket Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe discusses how both his side and the West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before today's Test match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test [Video]

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test

England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket [Video]

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:50Published

Related news from verified sources

ENG vs WI: After 117 days, cricket returns but with rain interruptions

 Cricket finally returned after a 117-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not without numerous pauses and frustration for the players on Day One of the...
Mid-Day

Brian Lara: West Indies can't last five days

 Batting legend Brian Lara believes West Indies will need to adopt a proactive approach in the upcoming three-Test series against England and consider the matches...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle Times

News24.com | Jason Holder takes 6 as England slump in Southampton

 West Indies captain Jason Holder returned Test-best figures of 6-42 as England slumped to 204 all out on the second day of the series opener at Southampton.
News24


Tweets about this