You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Lewis to axe 1,300 jobs



John Lewis is to close eight of its stores, putting 1,300 jobs at risk. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:11 Published 2 days ago Shops in England reopen, but demand uncertain



[NFA] After 83 days in lockdown, non-food stores in England are reopening. Quite how many shoppers will turn up though, remains very uncertain. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published on June 15, 2020

Tweets about this