Coronavirus updates: Houston cancels Texas GOP convention; Atlanta mandates masks; California, Texas report highest daily death tolls

As COVID-19 Case Numbers Spiral, Hospitals At Risk Of Being Overwhelmed



Not only are new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 climbing dramatically, so are the numbers of its victims being hospitalized. According to Business Insider, COVID-19 hospitalizations started going up toward the end of June, after two straight months of decline. The mayors of Houston and Austin, Texas, said over the weekend that hospitals will be overwhelmed within two weeks if the virus isn't gotten under control.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970