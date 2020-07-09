|
Coronavirus updates: Houston cancels Texas GOP convention; Atlanta mandates masks; California, Texas report highest daily death tolls
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Texas, California report highest daily death toll; Atlanta requires face masks in public; Houston cancels Texas GOP convention. Latest COVID-19 news.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
AP Top Stories July 8Here's the latest for Thursday July 9th: Officials consider prioritizing schools when reopening economies; Deadly coronavirus day in Texas; Tornado in western..
USATODAY.com
Selena Quintanilla's family takes legal action after Texas man plans Trump event at her statueA man who put a Trump hat on a Selena statue in Texas faces legal action from the late songstress' family for allegedly using her image for profit.
USATODAY.com
Houston cancels Texas GOP in-person conventionHouston officials have canceled the Texas GOP's in-person convention, saying the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled...
USATODAY.com
As COVID-19 Case Numbers Spiral, Hospitals At Risk Of Being Overwhelmed
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republican Senators in Arizona and Georgia Have a Problem: The BaseThis November, the uneasy relationship between the most right-wing voters in the Republican Party and the statewide lawmakers who rely on their votes will burst..
NYTimes.com
What Will Trump’s Rally in New Hampshire Be Like? It’s Anyone’s GuessThe governor, a Republican, isn’t attending. It isn’t clear how many other G.O.P. elected officials will come. The turnout could be low, or expansive. And..
NYTimes.com
Some Republicans Have Grown Wary of Protests, Poll ShowsA month ago, polls reflected a new consensus around the need for racial justice. But after weeks of attacks by President Trump, some Republicans’ views have..
NYTimes.com
Houston Largest city in Texas
Houston Mayor Cancels Texas G.O.P. Convention, Calling It a ‘Public Health Risk’Mayor Sylvester Turner said the large gathering of state Republican officials amid a worsening pandemic would put many people at risk. Party officials said they..
NYTimes.com
Texas doctor fears NY scenario as COVID-19 cases surge
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares emergency, calls up National Guard troops after 8-year-old killedGeorgia's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation National Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com
Atlanta Mayor Test Positive For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named..
WorldNews
California State in the western United States
Former Glee star missing at California lake
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Glee star Naya Rivera missing after boat trip with sonA search is under way after the actress's four-year-old is found alone in a boat on a California lake.
BBC News
In CA: She dreamed of prepping baby formula with the ease of a coffee maker. So she didMeet the tired California mother who reimagined baby feedings, and the design team who helped turn her dream into reality. Plus: Cases surge in the state's..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this