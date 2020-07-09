Global  

Coronavirus updates: Houston cancels Texas GOP convention; Atlanta mandates masks; California, Texas report highest daily death tolls

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Texas, California report highest daily death toll; Atlanta requires face masks in public; Houston cancels Texas GOP convention. Latest COVID-19 news.
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Points To Being

President Trump Points To Being "Flexible" On Florida GOP Convention 00:41

 President Donald Trump pointed Tuesday to being “very flexible” when asked if increasing coronavirus cases could affect his desire for a big nominating convention next month in Jacksonville. Katie Johnston reports.

AP Top Stories July 8

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 9th: Officials consider prioritizing schools when reopening economies; Deadly coronavirus day in Texas; Tornado in western..
USATODAY.com

Selena Quintanilla's family takes legal action after Texas man plans Trump event at her statue

 A man who put a Trump hat on a Selena statue in Texas faces legal action from the late songstress' family for allegedly using her image for profit.
USATODAY.com

Houston cancels Texas GOP in-person convention

 Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP's in-person convention, saying the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled...
USATODAY.com
As COVID-19 Case Numbers Spiral, Hospitals At Risk Of Being Overwhelmed [Video]

As COVID-19 Case Numbers Spiral, Hospitals At Risk Of Being Overwhelmed

Not only are new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 climbing dramatically, so are the numbers of its victims being hospitalized. According to Business Insider, COVID-19 hospitalizations started going up toward the end of June, after two straight months of decline. The mayors of Houston and Austin, Texas, said over the weekend that hospitals will be overwhelmed within two weeks if the virus isn't gotten under control.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Republican Senators in Arizona and Georgia Have a Problem: The Base

 This November, the uneasy relationship between the most right-wing voters in the Republican Party and the statewide lawmakers who rely on their votes will burst..
NYTimes.com

What Will Trump’s Rally in New Hampshire Be Like? It’s Anyone’s Guess

 The governor, a Republican, isn’t attending. It isn’t clear how many other G.O.P. elected officials will come. The turnout could be low, or expansive. And..
NYTimes.com

Some Republicans Have Grown Wary of Protests, Poll Shows

 A month ago, polls reflected a new consensus around the need for racial justice. But after weeks of attacks by President Trump, some Republicans’ views have..
NYTimes.com

Houston Mayor Cancels Texas G.O.P. Convention, Calling It a ‘Public Health Risk’

 Mayor Sylvester Turner said the large gathering of state Republican officials amid a worsening pandemic would put many people at risk. Party officials said they..
NYTimes.com
Texas doctor fears NY scenario as COVID-19 cases surge [Video]

Texas doctor fears NY scenario as COVID-19 cases surge

The Chief Medical Director of United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, Texas has a grim prediction for the city, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to soar. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares emergency, calls up National Guard troops after 8-year-old killed

 Georgia's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation National Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com
Atlanta Mayor Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Atlanta Mayor Test Positive For COVID-19

The Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, revealed Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. "COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," Bottoms tweeted. Bottoms is now considered a potential vice presidential candidate. Bottoms rose to the moment in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. She addressed issues of her racism and unrest in her city, including firing the chief of police after an officer-involved shooting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

 ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named..
WorldNews

Former Glee star missing at California lake [Video]

Former Glee star missing at California lake

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.A search operation was launched after her four-year-old son was reportedly found alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Glee star Naya Rivera missing after boat trip with son

 A search is under way after the actress's four-year-old is found alone in a boat on a California lake.
BBC News

In CA: She dreamed of prepping baby formula with the ease of a coffee maker. So she did

 Meet the tired California mother who reimagined baby feedings, and the design team who helped turn her dream into reality. Plus: Cases surge in the state's..
USATODAY.com

North Texas Clinic Received $1.26 In Federal Coronavirus Relief While Big Hospitals Got Millions [Video]

North Texas Clinic Received $1.26 In Federal Coronavirus Relief While Big Hospitals Got Millions

“It was very disappointing,” said owner Mac Okwah. “Here I am struggling to survive, doing everything I can, and seeing this check was just defeating.”

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:00Published
Iran reports highest one-day COVID-19 deaths since outbreak [Video]

Iran reports highest one-day COVID-19 deaths since outbreak

Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak there in February.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Growing Number Of Texas Sheriffs Refuse To Enforce Governor Abbott's Face Mask Requirement [Video]

Growing Number Of Texas Sheriffs Refuse To Enforce Governor Abbott's Face Mask Requirement

A growing number of sheriffs in Texas say they are refusing to follow a recent executive order requiring face masks in public. Governor Greg Abbott's mandate aims to slow the spread of coronavirus, as..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:31Published

