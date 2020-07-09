|
|
|
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon reported missing, search operation underway
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s daughter called police earlier on July 9 and said her father has been unaccounted for
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead
One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, Park Won-soon, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead police, said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
|
Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing
The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing.
According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon.
Park was reported missing by his daughter..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|