Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon reported missing, search operation underway

Hindu Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s daughter called police earlier on July 9 and said her father has been unaccounted for
News video: Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact

Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact 00:53

 Seoul mayor and presidential hopeful, Park Won-soon, has been missing for more than a week. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead [Video]

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, Park Won-soon, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead police, said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a..

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing [Video]

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing

The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter..

Seoul mayor reported missing, massive search operation under way

 Police officers search for Park Won-soon at northern Seoul district where his phone signal was last detected.
Al Jazeera

