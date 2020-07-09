Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4-time Tour de France Champion Chris Froome to Leave Team Ineos After a Decade

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
4-time Tour de France Champion Chris Froome to Leave Team Ineos After a DecadeFour-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos at the end of the season, the team announced on Thursday. The BBC reported that Froome, Britain's most successful cyclist, would join the Israel Start-Up...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Froome to leave Team INEOS at the end of the season - team statement

Froome to leave Team INEOS at the end of the season - team statement 01:42

 Team INEOS announce that Chris Froome is leaving

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Froome Chris Froome British cyclist

Chris Froome to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up Nation

 Britain's most successful road cyclist Chris Froome is to leave Team Ineos at the end of the season.
BBC News

Froome to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up Nation

 Britain's most successful cyclist Chris Froome is to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up Nation.
BBC News

Team Ineos Team Ineos British professional cycling team


Tour de France Tour de France Cycling competition


Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Boris Johnson urges Netanyahu to step back from annexation

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday about annexation, according to KAN news. Johnson expressed..
WorldNews

Gantz: We want our soldiers back from Gaza

 Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel wants to get its soldiers back from Gaza, Al-Watan Voice has reported....
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Isiah Thomas: Up until 'The Last Dance' I didn't think MJ had anything to do with being left off the Dream Team [Video]

Isiah Thomas: Up until 'The Last Dance' I didn't think MJ had anything to do with being left off the Dream Team

2-Time NBA Champion Isiah Thomas joins today's show to share his thoughts on Michael Jordan and 'The Last Dance.' Hear Isiah's thoughts on if MJ was the reason he was left off the Dream Team in 1992.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this