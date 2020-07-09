|
4-time Tour de France Champion Chris Froome to Leave Team Ineos After a Decade
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos at the end of the season, the team announced on Thursday. The BBC reported that Froome, Britain's most successful cyclist, would join the Israel Start-Up...
Chris Froome British cyclist
Chris Froome to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up NationBritain's most successful road cyclist Chris Froome is to leave Team Ineos at the end of the season.
BBC News
Froome to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up NationBritain's most successful cyclist Chris Froome is to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up Nation.
BBC News
Team Ineos British professional cycling team
Tour de France Cycling competition
Israel Country in Western Asia
