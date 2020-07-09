Global  

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera is missing at a lake in California

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera is missing at a lake in California(CNN)Rescuers will resume their search Thursday morning for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went missing from a lake in Southern California. Rivera, 33, vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said search efforts will resume "at first...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Former Glee star missing at California lake

Former Glee star missing at California lake 00:37

 Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.A search operation was launched after her four-year-old son was reportedly found alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru.

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Heather Morris prays for 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera [Video]

Heather Morris prays for 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera

Heather Morris has called for prayers for Naya Rivera after her former 'Glee' co-star went missing while on a boat trip.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:03Published

AP Top Stories July 8

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 9th: Officials consider prioritizing schools when reopening economies; Deadly coronavirus day in Texas; Tornado in western..
USATODAY.com
Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat [Video]

Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing after an incident on Wednesday which saw her four-year-old son left alone in a boat on a Californian lake.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Southern California Southern California Place in California, United States

Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on 'Glee', presumed dead after disappearing from boat on Southern California lake

 Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on "Glee," is presumed dead after she disappeared from a rented boat on a Southern California lake.
USATODAY.com
Ventura County, California Ventura County, California County in California, United States


Lake Piru Lake Piru


Glee actor Naya Rivera missing after boating trip with son | Oneindia News [Video]

Glee actor Naya Rivera missing after boating trip with son | Oneindia News

Glee actor Naya Rivera is missing after a boat trip on Lake Piru. It appears the 33 yr old actress went swimming with her 4 year old son. Her son told the police that the pair had been swimming but his..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:54Published
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake after 4-year-old son found on boat [Video]

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake after 4-year-old son found on boat

Actress Naya Rivera, known for role on the hit TV show "Glee," is missing after authorities found her 4-year-old son drifting alone on a boat at Lake Piru in California. Authorities believe she may..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:30Published
Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son [Video]

Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son

Authorities were searching for actress Naya Rivera Wednesday night after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:07Published

