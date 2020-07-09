|
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera is missing at a lake in California
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
(CNN)Rescuers will resume their search Thursday morning for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went missing from a lake in Southern California. Rivera, 33, vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said search efforts will resume "at first...
Naya Rivera American actress and singer
Southern California Place in California, United States
Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on 'Glee', presumed dead after disappearing from boat on Southern California lakeActress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on "Glee," is presumed dead after she disappeared from a rented boat on a Southern California lake.
USATODAY.com
Ventura County, California County in California, United States
Lake Piru
