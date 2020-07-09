'Glee' actress Naya Rivera is missing at a lake in California

These Hilarious Shots of Burrowing Owls Are A HOOT!



These hilarious scenes of burrowing owls in Southern California were captured by wildlife photographer Saurin Munshaw. He has been documenting the amusing behaviour of the birds over the last two years. The pictures by Sauring, from Los Angeles, show the animated antics of the owls ranging from seemingly angry-looking expressions to open beaks that make them look like they are talking or singing.

