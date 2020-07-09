|
Democratic presidential candidate Biden proposes ‘Buy American’ campaign
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has proposed sweeping new uses of the state’s regulatory and spending power to bolster US manufacturing and technology firms. The former vice-president to Barack Obama has called for a 400 billion-dollar (£316 billion), four-year increase in Government purchasing of...
