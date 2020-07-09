Global  

Democratic presidential candidate Biden proposes ‘Buy American’ campaign

Thursday, 9 July 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Biden proposes ‘Buy American’ campaignDemocratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has proposed sweeping new uses of the state’s regulatory and spending power to bolster US manufacturing and technology firms. The former vice-president to Barack Obama has called for a 400 billion-dollar (£316 billion), four-year increase in Government purchasing of...
Biden and Bernie, United (at Least Briefly)

 Democratic unity materializes in a long set of policy proposals: This is your morning tip sheet.
US election: Biden lead over Trump cut to six points [Video]

US election: Biden lead over Trump cut to six points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Biden-Sanders unity task forces release proposals to overhaul criminal justice, immigration

 The document resulted from a half-dozen task forces appointed by Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders to unify the party's moderate and progressive wings.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Deepen Their Cooperation

 Allies of the onetime presidential rivals revealed expansive joint policy recommendations, in a sign of tentative collaboration between the Democratic Party’s..
U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to conceal his financial records

 By Lawrence Hurley and Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is due on Thursday to rule on whether Democratic-led congressional committees and..
West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden [Video]

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic candidate Joe Biden. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," West told Forbes. He said that though he no longer supports President Donald Trump, he would not run against him as a Republican.

SCOTUS Guts Obamacare Contraception Mandate [Video]

SCOTUS Guts Obamacare Contraception Mandate

The Supreme Court sided with employers who refuse to provide no-cost birth control to women as part of their health insurance. Business Insider said this is a historic victory for the Trump Administration. The 7-2 decision is a crushing blow to President Obama's Affordable Care Act, which included the "contraceptive mandate." The Trump Administration has worked to roll back the requirement since 2017.

What unites young people against Obama and Trump

 The push to bring down memorials has renewed criticisms of "cancel culture" from current and past presidents.
America Disrupted: US on edge as election nears

 America Disrupted: It is in places like Saginaw County, Michigan -- which narrowly flipped from voting for Barack Obama to voting for Donald Trump -- where..
