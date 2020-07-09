Global  

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey arrested

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020
Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey arrestedUjjain: Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey has been arrested at a police station here on Thursday, as per sources in the Uttar Pradesh government. Arrested in Ujjain “Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana 01:35

 Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified...

Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Kanpur encounter case: Police conduct thorough probe at shootout site [Video]

Kanpur encounter case: Police conduct thorough probe at shootout site

Search operation and investigation by the UP Police is underway in Kanpur encounter case. Several cops were present at encounter site while probing the affected area. They also investigated illegal properties of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. While speaking to ANI, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "A magisterial enquiry has been called in this case."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court [Video]

Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court

Around three men who were arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter case were produced before the District Court in Haryana's Faridabad on July 08. They were arrested after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter case. Earlier today, a man suspected to be history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was also spotted outside a shop in Faridabad, according to police sources. Vikas Dubey is absconding since Kanpur encounter, where 8 cops were killed. Reward on the head of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey

Arrest or planned surrender? Questions raised on Vikas Dubey's unhindered run to Ujjain

 Earlier on Thursday, two close aides of the gangster were killed by the UP Police in separate encounters.
DNA

UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

 After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
DNA

Breaking: UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

 After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
DNA

Ujjain Ujjain Metropolitan City in Madhya Pradesh, India

'Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpur wala': UP gangster feared being killed in encounter so screamed his name before arrest

 Vikas Dubey was arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, where he was identified by a security guard.
DNA

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Is this the India of our dreams: Rahul Gandhi on sexual exploitation of girls in UP's Chitrakoot

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's..
IndiaTimes
Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown [Video]

Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown

A retired bank manager in Gorakhpur during lockdown painted 40 verses of Hanuman Chalisa. Ravi Dwivedi has depicted each verse on a 3 ft 2 inch long and 2 ft 6 inch broad painting. He has gifted many of his paintings to state chief ministers and President of the country. He now plans to put up his paintings in exhibition once the pandemic is over. He wishes to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its inaugural.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published
1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP [Video]

1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP

In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 08, Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. The active cases in the state stand at 9,980. A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845," said Amit Mohan Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

