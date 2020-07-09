|
Pentagon leaders face grilling on use of military in unrest
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon's top leaders are going before Congress for the first time in months to face a long list of controversies, including their differences with President Donald Trump over the handling of protests near the White House last month during unrest triggered by the killing of George Floyd in police hands. The House hearing Thursday will provide the first congressional testimony by Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, since March 4, when they appeared to discuss the administration's defense budget proposal. That was before the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic became...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia
Pentagon war games included squashing domestic insurrection by young activists: report
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:07Published
Pentagon: US Troops On Four-Hour Standby To Aid Minnesota
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to conceal his financial recordsBy Lawrence Hurley and Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is due on Thursday to rule on whether Democratic-led congressional committees and..
WorldNews
Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Trump photo-op spotlights church's legacyTrump photo-op spotlights church's legacy
USATODAY.com
US election: Biden lead over Trump cut to six points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Los Angeles mayor calls for more federal virus aidThe Mayor of Los Angeles is calling for Congress and President Donald Trump to quickly agree on a new coronavirus relief bill that induced expanded testing and..
USATODAY.com
Congress will not be intimidated: Rahul
IndiaTimes
Govt should move ICJ in Jadhav case: CongressThe Congress on Wednesday urged the government to step up international pressure on Pakistan and move the International Court of Justice to enable Indian..
IndiaTimes
Next COVID relief package should require health price transparency. Everyone would benefit.By requiring hospitals to post real prices and insurers to disclose reimbursement rates, Congress can help patients and stimulate the economy.
USATODAY.com
Mark Milley United States general
Gen. Milley: Some soldiers mobilized to DC amid Black Lives Matter protests were issued bayonetsMembers of both the 82nd Airborne Division and the Old Guard were given bayonets, but were instructed to keep them in their "scabbards."
USATODAY.com
General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Top U.S. general regrets joining Trump church walk during protests
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
U.S. protesters defy curfews, threats of military force
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:51Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published
Trending: Kanye West confirms 2020 presidential bid and wants to run White House like Wakanda, Tiffany Haddish shaves head live
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Trump forgoes insults of past, calls Mexico cherished friendWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the U.S. ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andrés Manuel..
WorldNews
Mark Esper 27th United States Secretary of Defense
U.S. Senator to block military promotions until assurances on former White House aideSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator..
WorldNews
Secretary Of Defense And Secretary Of The Army Consider Renaming Confederate Named Bases
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Joint Chiefs of Staff Body of senior uniformed leaders in the U. S. Department of Defense which advises the President on military matters
South Korean government expresses strong regret
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:30Published
Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
Tweets about this