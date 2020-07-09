Pentagon leaders face grilling on use of military in unrest

Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election



Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden. According to Reuters, he’s the first major Republican to publicly go against President Donald Trump. Powell said Trump “drifted away” from the U.S. Constitution and poses a threat to America and its democracy. He said: “I cannot in any way support President Trump this year.” Powell did not vote for Trump in 2016 and announced he would vote for Biden.

