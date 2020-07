Patched-up Chooks run riot as super-sub Matt Ikuvalu bags five tries Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Substitute winger Matt Ikuvalu bagged a staggering five tries as the Sydney Roosters ran riot against North Queensland. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ryan Eckford RT @SMHsport: Patched-up Chooks run riot as super-sub Matt Ikuvalu bags five tries @mrchrisnico https://t.co/rdKk0uor0z via @smh 17 minutes ago SMH Sport Patched-up Chooks run riot as super-sub Matt Ikuvalu bags five tries @mrchrisnico https://t.co/rdKk0uor0z via @smh 28 minutes ago