Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tax boss questions value of Rishi Sunak's job bonus and meal discount plans

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Chancellor Rishi Sunak rejected fears job retention bonus and meal discount are not value for taxpayers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rishi Sunak unveils job retention bonus scheme

Rishi Sunak unveils job retention bonus scheme 01:13

 Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said the UK faces “profound economic challenges”, and that the economy contracted by 25% in two months.Mr Sunak has announced a “jobs retention bonus” of £1,000 per employee to encourage bosses to keep on staff.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze [Video]

Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze

Chancellor Rishi Sunak explains the Government's reduction of VAT from 20% to 5% for the hopsitality industry, along with the new Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Sunak announces new ‘Job Retention Bonus’ [Video]

Sunak announces new ‘Job Retention Bonus’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new ‘job retention bonus’ for businesses who successfully bring an employee back from the furlough scheme. The government will pay businesses a £1,000 bonus..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:28Published
Sunak: The job has only just begun [Video]

Sunak: The job has only just begun

Chancellor Rishi Sunak opened his statement saying the job has only just begun. The chancellor addressed the ‘profound economic challenges’ we as a nation face as a result of corona virus. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:15Published

Tweets about this