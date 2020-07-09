Global  

New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter earlier this month as a "symbol of hate"
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
Midtown BLM Mural Starts Today

 New York City will begin painting a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue today.

