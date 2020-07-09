|
New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter earlier this month as a "symbol of hate"
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US noted India concerns regarding F-1 visa issue: MEAIndia on Thursday said it has conveyed its concerns to the United States regarding the new rule on F1 visa and urged Washington to keep in mind the role..
IndiaTimes
NEA president: Trump's plan to reopen schools is dangerous for students and teachersThe White House pressure campaign presents a false choice between the health of our students and the health of our economy. It's appallingly reckless.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Why I joined the Lincoln Project: It's leading the 2020 fight to repel Trump and TrumpismMichelle Obama's famous catchphrase, 'When they go low, we go high,' is stirring oratory. But it's not a recipe for defeating the cancer that is Trump.
USATODAY.com
New York City Largest city in the United States
U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to conceal his financial recordsBy Lawrence Hurley and Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is due on Thursday to rule on whether Democratic-led congressional committees and..
WorldNews
House to interview fired New York prosecutor probing Donald Trump alliesWASHINGTON: The ousted US attorney who was leading investigations into President 's allies is set to appear before the house judiciary committee for a private..
WorldNews
Wall Street’s rally gets back on track as tech leads the wayNEW YORK --- Wall Street's rally got back on track Wednesday after more gains for big technology stocks...
WorldNews
Christie's previews relay-style hybrid auctionThe art world is poised to experience a new type of auction as Christie's prepares to hold a relay-style version of its spring sale postponed by the pandemic...
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:41Published
'I gotta get my voice heard': 12-year-old takes up megaphone at Black Lives Matter rallyIn so many ways, they're dissimilar, but in others, they're the same. Here's a look at some of the protesters who keep marching for Breonna Taylor
USATODAY.com
Keke Palmer understands the violence of Black Lives Matter protests
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Trump Tower Skyscraper in Manhattan, New York
Trump calls proposed Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower 'a symbol of hate'New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said painting Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue is designed in part to send a message to President Trump.
USATODAY.com
New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:48Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this