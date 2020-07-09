New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower

New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House



There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump. According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona. The book is called The Art of Her Deal." It's written by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan. In the book Melania's 2017 Trump Tower holdout is revealed to be part of an effort to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump. Melania remained in Manhattan in early 2017.

