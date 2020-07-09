Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus latest: WHO launches panel to review international COVID-19 response

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The WHO says an independent panel is to assess global responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as the number of cases worldwide approaches 12 million. Follow DW for the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Gaza: Amputee children play football again as virus curbs eased

Gaza: Amputee children play football again as virus curbs eased 02:06

 Child amputees return to the sport they love as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Gaza.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 10, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 10, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 277 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — 28 fewer beds than reported on Wednesday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:08Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 9, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 9, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 304 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — 18 fewer beds than reported on Monday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:47Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 25, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 25, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 560 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients with 68% of facilities updating within 24 hours.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this