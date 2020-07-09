Coronavirus latest: WHO launches panel to review international COVID-19 response
Thursday, 9 July 2020
5 minutes ago) The WHO says an independent panel is to assess global responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as the number of cases worldwide approaches 12 million. Follow DW for the latest.
