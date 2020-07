Covid-19: CBSE and ICSE cancel class 10th and class 12th board exams | Oneindia News



The Solicitor General told the Supreme Court on Thursday that The CBSE will not conduct the class 10th examination while the students of Class 12th will be given an option of appearing in exams after.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:24 Published 2 weeks ago

CBSE cancels remaining board exams for classes 10th & 12th, results this month | Oneindia News



CBSE has decided to cancel classes 10 & 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held in July in the backdrop of surging covid-19 cases. Class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago