Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'UK faces mobile blackouts if Huawei 5G ban imposed by 2023'

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
BT and Vodafone warn that users will face days without a mobile signal if a 2023 ban is imposed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Huawei Huawei Chinese multinational electronics manufacturer

Government set to ban Huawei from 5G network in U-turn amid Tory rebellion

 Boris Johnson to make final decision at meeting of National Security Council
Independent

Huawei Wants a Meeting with Boris Johnson

 Huawei has requested a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the whole 5G situation and try to work something out. The UK has been grappling for..
WorldNews
Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G [Video]

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Huawei: BT chief warns of 'outages' if UK rips Chinese telecoms giant from 5G network too quickly

 Philip Jansen says removal should take at least five years
Independent

Why is PM Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul Gandhi

 "Why is the PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PMCares? Everyone knows Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and..
IndiaTimes

Vodafone Vodafone British multinational telecommunications company

Vodafone, BT: we need years to drop Huawei gear [Video]

Vodafone, BT: we need years to drop Huawei gear

Network operators Vodafone and BT have warned the UK government that it would take years and cost billions to remove Huawei gear from their systems. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this