Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why I joined the Lincoln Project: It's leading the 2020 fight to repel Trump and Trumpism

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Michelle Obama's famous catchphrase, 'When they go low, we go high,' is stirring oratory. But it's not a recipe for defeating the cancer that is Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage [Video]

Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage

The Supreme Court upheld a Trump administration regulation allowing employers with religious objections to opt out of birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower

 The planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter earlier this month as a "symbol of hate"
USATODAY.com

U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to conceal his financial records

 By Lawrence Hurley and Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is due on Thursday to rule on whether Democratic-led congressional committees and..
WorldNews
Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough' [Video]

Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough'

President Donald Trump tweeted his sentiments about the guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Trumpism Trumpism Political ideology of Donald Trump


Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to join forces with Michelle Obama for Girl Up summit [Video]

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to join forces with Michelle Obama for Girl Up summit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is teaming up with Michelle Obama for the upcoming Girl Up Leadership Summit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Fact Check: No, former first lady Michelle Obama has not earned her Ph.D. in law

 The former first lady has been busy since leaving the White House, but claims that she's earned another degree are false.
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama pays glowing tribute to ‘my girl’ Beyonce [Video]

Michelle Obama pays glowing tribute to ‘my girl’ Beyonce

Former first lady Michelle Obama paid a glowing tribute to “my girl” Beyonce, as the singer was honoured for her philanthropy work. Beyonce was recognised at the BET Awards, which celebrate black artists and sportspeople.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Defends Confederacy –– Again [Video]

Trump Defends Confederacy –– Again

The president “will not even consider” renaming military bases that honor Confederate leaders.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:31Published
Republican-led Lincoln Project Looks to Stump Trump in November Elections [Video]

Republican-led Lincoln Project Looks to Stump Trump in November Elections

Co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Jennifer Horn, talks about targeted ads toward President Trump. Horn says the goal of the Lincoln Project his to remove Trump as president in November.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Why I joined the Lincoln Project: It's leading the 2020 fight to repel Trump and Trumpism

 Michelle Obama's famous catchphrase, 'When they go low, we go high,' is stirring oratory. But it's not a recipe for defeating the cancer that is Trump.
USATODAY.com

Michelle Obama ‘Thrilled’ About ‘Hamilton’ Film: ‘Still Blowing Us All Away’

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted out high praise for the Hamilton movie that debuted over the weekend, saying she was "thrilled" for creator Lin-Manuel...
Billboard.com

Grammy Museum Partners With Grammy U & Michelle Obama to Launch Virtual Mentorship Monday Program

 The Grammy Museum announced on Wednesday (July 8) that it partnered with Grammy U and First Lady Michelle Obama's Reach Higher Initiative to launch a new...
Billboard.com Also reported by •RIA Nov.

Tweets about this