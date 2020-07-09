Global  
 

Health consortium to offer free virus testing in Alaska city

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
SITKA, Alaska (AP) — All residents of an Alaska city will be offered free coronavirus screening tests to help prevent the spread of the illness. The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium announced Monday that it will provide tests to everyone living in Sitka regardless of whether they exhibit symptoms, The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported. Free […]
