Asia Cup cricket in Sri Lanka postponed to 2021
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Cricket’s Asia Cup in September was postponed to 2021 on Thursday. Travel restrictions, various national quarantine requirements, and the ongoing threat of the coronavirus were the main obstacles to staging the biennial Twenty20 tournament, the Asian Cricket Council said. The 2018 tournament featured winner India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Sri Lanka […]
