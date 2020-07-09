Global  

Asia Cup cricket in Sri Lanka postponed to 2021

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 July 2020
Cricket’s Asia Cup in September was postponed to 2021 on Thursday. Travel restrictions, various national quarantine requirements, and the ongoing threat of the coronavirus were the main obstacles to staging the biennial Twenty20 tournament, the Asian Cricket Council said. The 2018 tournament featured winner India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Sri Lanka […]
