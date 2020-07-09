UK, Australia investigate Clearview facial recognition firm
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Privacy watchdogs in Britain and Australia have opened a joint investigation into facial recognition company Clearview AI over its use of personal data “scraped” off social media platforms and other websites. Thursday’s announcement by the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner adds to the regulatory scrutiny […]
