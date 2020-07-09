Global  

Seoul Mayor Reported Missing, His Phone Off, Search Underway

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Seoul Mayor Reported Missing, His Phone Off, Search UnderwayThe mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police are searching for him on Thursday. Police officers said they are looking for Mayor Park Won-soon at Seoul's Sungbuk neighborhood where his mobile phone signal was last detected. They said Park's mobile phone was currently turned off. His daughter called police earlier Thursday and said her...
News video: Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing 00:32

 The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. local time. Park was elected ​mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his predecessor...

Seoul Seoul Capital of South Korea

Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul reported missing with search under way

 Park Won-soon was reported missing after failing to turn up to work on Thursday, reports say.
BBC News

5 reasons Korea cannot become financial hub

 The financial center on Yeouido, Seoul / gettyimagesbank By Kim Bo-eun Attention is growing over Hong Kong's possible replacement as a financial hub of Asia,..
WorldNews

North Korea's Kim ordered to pay damages to Seoul prisoners of war

 Shares A South Korean court ordered Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un to compensate two former prisoners of war who spent decades as forced laborers in the North,..
WorldNews

Park Won-soon Park Won-soon Korean lawyer

South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak [Video]

South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak

South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak that is threatening to spread throughout the densely populated capital city of Seoul, leading the country to reconsider plans to reopen schools. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

South Korean farmers embrace hi-tech methods [Video]

South Korean farmers embrace hi-tech methods

Smart farm technologies in South Korea help reduce the need for manpower in rural areas where they do not have enough workers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published

New talks a no-go for N. Korea

 SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Tuesday that it has no immediate intent to resume a dialogue with the United States as Deputy Secretary of State Stephen..
WorldNews

