Seoul Mayor Reported Missing, His Phone Off, Search Underway Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The mayor of The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police are searching for him on Thursday. Police officers said they are looking for Mayor Park Won-soon at Seoul's Sungbuk neighborhood where his mobile phone signal was last detected. They said Park's mobile phone was currently turned off. His daughter called police earlier Thursday and said her... 👓 View full article

