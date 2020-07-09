|
Seoul Mayor Reported Missing, His Phone Off, Search Underway
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police are searching for him on Thursday. Police officers said they are looking for Mayor Park Won-soon at Seoul's Sungbuk neighborhood where his mobile phone signal was last detected. They said Park's mobile phone was currently turned off. His daughter called police earlier Thursday and said her...
Seoul Capital of South Korea
Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul reported missing with search under wayPark Won-soon was reported missing after failing to turn up to work on Thursday, reports say.
BBC News
5 reasons Korea cannot become financial hubThe financial center on Yeouido, Seoul / gettyimagesbank By Kim Bo-eun Attention is growing over Hong Kong's possible replacement as a financial hub of Asia,..
WorldNews
North Korea's Kim ordered to pay damages to Seoul prisoners of warShares A South Korean court ordered Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un to compensate two former prisoners of war who spent decades as forced laborers in the North,..
WorldNews
Park Won-soon Korean lawyer
South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
South Korea Country in East Asia
South Korean farmers embrace hi-tech methods
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:23Published
New talks a no-go for N. KoreaSEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Tuesday that it has no immediate intent to resume a dialogue with the United States as Deputy Secretary of State Stephen..
WorldNews
