Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page. The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and […] 👓 View full article

