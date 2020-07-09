Global  

Florida, NC State schedule home-and-home series for ’26, ’32

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida and North Carolina State have scheduled a home-and-home series in football for 2026 and 2032. The Gators will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to start the series. The Wolfpack will make the trip to Gainesville six years later to complete it. The two programs have met 14 times in football, […]
