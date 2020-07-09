|
Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's tax and financial records from his accounting firm and major lenders, meaning voters will not see them before Election Day. The president had mounted a fierce legal challenge to attempts by House Democrats and prosecutors in Manhattan to gain access to his tax returns and other documents, including ones that could show links to foreign individuals. The high court's decision means the House Democrats who impeached Mr Trump cannot obtain his tax records, financial information and more from his accounting firm, Mazars USA, and his major lenders, Deutsche Bank and Capital One. The 7-2 decision is a major win for the...
