Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to HouseThe Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's tax and financial records from his accounting firm and major lenders, meaning voters will not see them before Election Day. The president had mounted a fierce legal challenge to attempts by House Democrats and prosecutors in Manhattan to gain access to his tax returns and other documents, including ones that could show links to foreign individuals. The high court's decision means the House Democrats who impeached Mr Trump cannot obtain his tax records, financial information and more from his accounting firm, Mazars USA, and his major lenders, Deutsche Bank and Capital One. The 7-2 decision is a major win for the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: SCOTUS Rules Trump’s Tax Returns Can Be Subpoenaed

SCOTUS Rules Trump’s Tax Returns Can Be Subpoenaed 01:34

 The Supreme Court has upheld a subpoena from a Manhattan District attorney to obtain President Donald Trump’s financial records.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Supreme Court blocks House Democrats from access to Trump's financial records for now

 The ruling carries political as well as legal and constitutional implications for the president and Congress.
USATODAY.com

Pentagon leaders face grilling on use of military in unrest

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon's top leaders are going before Congress for the first time in months to face a long list of controversies, including their..
WorldNews

Los Angeles mayor calls for more federal virus aid

 The Mayor of Los Angeles is calling for Congress and President Donald Trump to quickly agree on a new coronavirus relief bill that induced expanded testing and..
USATODAY.com

Congress will not be intimidated: Rahul
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi [Video]

Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi

During her weekly press briefing on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Supreme Court ruling allowing various financial records of the President to be turned over to a grand jury as part of a criminal investigation as"not good news" for Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Trump 'must hand over records to NY prosecutors'

 He must pass his financial records to prosecutors but not to lawmakers, the US Supreme Court rules.
BBC News

Supreme Court says President Trump cannot keep tax, financial records from prosecutors

 The ruling carries political as well as legal and constitutional implications for the president and law enforcement officials.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court gives Native Americans jurisdiction over eastern half of Oklahoma

 Legal authority over virtually half of Oklahoma – home to 1.8 million residents and including Tulsa, its second-largest city – was at issue.
USATODAY.com

Capital One Capital One Bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia

Justice Breyer: Why not subpoena Trump like any other 'human?' [Video]

Justice Breyer: Why not subpoena Trump like any other 'human?'

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer asked, "why not apply the standard that is ordinarily applied to every human being in the United States?" as President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to justify the president's bid to block Congress from getting access to his financial records.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published

Deutsche Bank Deutsche Bank German banking and financial services company

Deutsche Bank to pay $150 million for dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, foreign banks

 New York banking regulators reached a deal with Deutsche Bank to settle claims that it failed to respond to red flags with Jeffrey Epstein's accounts.
USATODAY.com
Deutsche Bank to pay $150 mln penalty over Epstein [Video]

Deutsche Bank to pay $150 mln penalty over Epstein

New York authorities have fined Deutsche Bank $150 mln over failures including the services it provided to Jeffrey Epstein - the former financier who committed suicide while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Deustche bank to pay out $150m over Jeffrey Epstein dealings

 Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million (€133 million) to settle investigations into its dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, and with Danske Bank Estonia and..
WorldNews

Deutsche Bank faces $150m fine for Jeffrey Epstein ties

 New York regulators cited "significant compliance failures" at the German bank.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

'Lessons have been learned' 25 years after Srebrenica massacre, former UN judge says [Video]

'Lessons have been learned' 25 years after Srebrenica massacre, former UN judge says

Judge Carmel Agius, the last president of the UN court examining atrocities in the former Yugoslavia, says justice is only a partial solution to war crimes.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:13Published
Supreme Court Upholds New York Prosecutors Demand For Trump Tax Records [Video]

Supreme Court Upholds New York Prosecutors Demand For Trump Tax Records

Skyler Henry reports the high court also ruled that President Trump can block the release of his tax records to Congress.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:28Published
Supreme Court Rules Manhattan DA Can Get Trump Tax Records, But Not Congress [Video]

Supreme Court Rules Manhattan DA Can Get Trump Tax Records, But Not Congress

In a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court decreed that Cyrus Vance Jr.'s subpoena of President Trump's financial records is lawful. However, Congress' parallel plea was rejected.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's tax and financial records from his accounting firm and major lenders, meaning voters...
WorldNews

Deutsche Bank Fined $150M For Epstein Account Handlings

Deutsche Bank Fined $150M For Epstein Account Handlings Watch VideoThe New York State Department of Financial Services has penalized Jeffrey Epstein's former bank for ignoring hundreds of suspicious payments related...
Newsy Also reported by •Energy DailyNewsmaxSeattlePI.comCBC.caSmartBriefIndependentFinextraSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Deutsche Bank hikes AAPL to $400 despite investor 'uneasiness'

 Deutsche Bank has raised its Apple share price target to $400, citing a forecast of continued upside for investors despite "uneasiness" about the stock's...
AppleInsider Also reported by •NYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this