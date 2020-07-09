Park Won-soon, outspoken liberal mayor of Seoul, found dead
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Park Won-soon, the three-term mayor of the South Korean capital of Seoul, a fierce critic of economic inequality, and a potential presidential candidate in 2022, was found dead early Friday. He was 64. Police said Park’s body was found near a restaurant nestled in wooded hills stretching across northern Seoul […]
